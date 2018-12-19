A 'Queer As Folk' Reboot Is In The Works

“Queer as Folk” will get back to its roots in a new reboot.

Bravo tapped Stephen Dunn, whose credits include 2015′s “Closet Monster,” to write, direct and executive produce a new version of the seminal gay-themed show, Variety reported Tuesday. Though many fans remember “Queer as Folk” as the five-season Showtime series that ran from 2000 through 2005, the reboot will use the 1999 British iteration as its inspiration.

The UK version of “Queer as Folk” was created by Russell T. Davies and ran for 10 episodes from 1999 to 2000. Davies, who also explored LGBTQ themes on this year’s BBC-Amazon miniseries “A Very English Scandal,” signed on to executive produce the Bravo reboot.

Though details of the new “Queer as Folk” are scarce, the show will follow a group of club-going friends who find support in the LGBTQ community after tragedy strikes ― much like both the original British series and the first season of its American counterpart.

Matthew Fearn - PA Images via Getty Images The cast of the original British version of "Queer as Folk" in 1999.

News of the reboot comes just months after Entertainment Weekly reunited actors Gale Harold, Randy Harrison, Hal Sparks and other stars of the U.S. version of “Queer as Folk” for the magazine’s LGBTQ issue in June.

At the time, executive producer Daniel Lipman told the magazine he didn’t see a “Queer as Folk” revival in his future.

“This was a show about young people trying to find their way. Now we’d have a cast who are all mature,” he said. “If somebody wanted ‘Queer as Folk,’ that kind of energy, you’d have to go back and you’d have to cast young people, and with Tinder and Grindr, it’s a very, very different world than it used to be.”

But “Sons of Anarchy” actor Charlie Hunnam, who starred in the original British series, has said he’d be keen to appear in a reboot if one was made.