'Queer Eye' Couple William And Shannan Got Married In Sunrise Beach Ceremony

It’s wedding bells and bliss for William Mahnken and Shannan Eller, who got engaged on a Season 2 episode of “Queer Eye.”

The couple exchanged vows last month in a small, private ceremony on Amelia Island in Florida, Mahnken wrote Saturday on Instagram.

A post shared by William Mahnken (@william_mahnken) on Jul 7, 2018 at 1:36pm PDT

Photos captured the pair standing hand-in-hand and both wearing blue as the sun rose behind them.

None of the Fab Five were able to make it ― Mahnken said they all were on a publicity tour at the time ― but the Netflix show shared its best wishes for the happy couple in an Instagram post and thanked them for “letting us be a part of your love story.”

A post shared by Queer Eye (@queereye) on Jul 7, 2018 at 10:15am PDT

“We Shannan you both,” the post read, a nod to Mahnken using his wife’s first name as a stronger synonym for the word “love.”

The couple’s tear-jerker of a love story wasn’t the only one to bloom with the help of “Queer Eye.”

Tom Jackson and his ex-wife Abby Parr married each other again in a private ceremony in Gatlinburg, Tennessee, in March after rekindling their love on the show.

A.J. Brown, who came out as gay to his stepmother during Season 1, also recently married his longtime boyfriend Andrey, the show announced early last month.