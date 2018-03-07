Man Who Pined For His Ex-Wife On ‘Queer Eye’ Announces They’re Back Together

A beloved “Queer Eye” contestant is restoring people’s faith in love.

Tom Jackson, who appeared on the first episode of the Netflix revival, tweeted on Wednesday that he has gotten back together with the undeniable object of his affection — his ex-wife Abby.

Jackson wrote that they’d “loved each other for many years and want to spend the rest of our lives together!!!!!!!!”

So happy 😀 to say that Abby and I are reunited 💝 we’ve loved each other for many years and want to spend the rest of our lives together!!!!!!!! 💑 pic.twitter.com/gb36SXRp5c — Tom Jackson (@TomJack20176306) March 7, 2018

And people on Twitter were all about it.

I’m so happy for you both but my emotions can’t handle this!!! — Ira Snave (@IraSnave) March 7, 2018

Who is crying? Are we all crying? 😹😻 — Kat Eves (@styleethic) March 7, 2018

Tom, that's such great news. I loved watching the @QueerEye episode that featured you, and I hoped that Abby and you would find the happiness that you both clearly deserve. All the best from a faraway fan. — Hilary Luros (@hilaryluros) March 7, 2018

I've had personal relationships that have sent me on less of a rollercoaster of emotions. https://t.co/2UDnlNNfCX — Lucas Witherspoon-Ward (@LucasLascivious) March 7, 2018

Jackson’s unwavering devotion to his ex was extremely apparent during his episode, when he proclaimed to Antoni Porowski, the show’s resident foodie: “I love Abby more than anything. I want to spend the rest of my life with her.”

At the end of his episode, a newly confident Jackson went on a date with Abby, and it appeared that the two were rekindling their romance.

What makes the latest news even more delightful ― and unexpected ― is that after the pair’s apparently successful date on the episode, Jackson told his Twitter followers that they weren’t able to make it work after all.

“I just watched my episode for about the 20th time. I cry like a baby every time I watch it,” he wrote. “Just to let the world know, Abby and I are no longer together.”

Jackson continued, “She will always be the love of my life. I will always love her more than anything!!!!!!!”

I just watched my episode for about the 20th time. I cry 😭 like a baby 👶 ever time I watch it. Just to let the world 🌎 know, Abby and I are no longer together. She will always be the love ❤️ of my life. I will always love ❤️ her more than anything!!!!!!! — Tom Jackson (@TomJack20176306) February 28, 2018

But now it looks like their status as a full-fledged couple is official.