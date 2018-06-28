Porowski: I’m not talking about the Pences’ views, but the idea of the baker. Cory [a contestant from season one], when I first met him and he had a Trump banner on his thing, I wanted to get the hell out of there.

Van Ness: Right. But this is someone who was vetted and OK to be around us, and the baker of the fucking baking shop that has spent his life’s mission … I’m telling you. Are you kidding me? Have you read the story?

Porowski: No!

Van Ness: So you’d know, if you did, that I’m not making a lot of this up.

Porowski: I just want to go and talk to the guy, because you hear so much shit …

Van Ness: Well, good luck to you. Read the article.

Porowski: Look, we’ve made mistakes as well. I’m not … [sighs]

Van Ness: Next question?