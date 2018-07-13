'Queer Eye' Season 3 Is Happening And Will Take Place In Kansas City

Netflix The third season of "Queer Eye" will premiere on Netflix in 2019.

The “Queer Eye” guys are bound for the Midwest.

The Emmy-nominated makeover series will begin production on a third season later this summer, Netflix confirmed Friday. While the first two seasons of “Queer Eye” were based in Atlanta, the Fab Five will head to Kansas City, Missouri, this time around.

The streaming service dropped the first teaser for Season 3 in a tweet Friday.

Get in, henny! We’re taking a road trip. 😍 Are you ready for Season 3? Kansas City, Missouri HERE. WE. COME. 🙌🌈✨🚗 pic.twitter.com/ZhtbyAMLtE — Queer Eye (@QueerEye) July 13, 2018

Season 3 is slated to debut in 2019, though an exact premiere date has not yet been confirmed.

The news comes a day after “Queer Eye” scored four Emmy Award nominations. The show, which premiered in February and quickly became a cultural phenomenon, received nods for Outstanding Structured Reality Program, Outstanding Casting for a Reality Program, Outstanding Cinematography for a Reality Program, and Outstanding Picture Editing for a Structured or Competition Reality Program.