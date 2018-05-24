Can You Believe? Queer Eye Season 2 Drops Next Month

“Queer Eye,” Netflix’s reboot of Bravo’s “Queer Eye For the Straight Guy,” is coming back for a second season as soon as next month.
The streaming service confirmed on Twitter that the Fab Five would be returning for your binging pleasure on June 15. Yes, as in: THREE WEEKS FROM NOW.
Considering it was only two months ago that Netflix announced the show would return, it’s clear that this team gets things done FAST.
Naturally, social media is over the moon about the news:
In season 2, the gang won’t just be assisting straight men get their lives in order, according to Entertainment Weekly. They’ll also be helping the shows first subjects who identify as cisgender women and transgender men.
Who else is AMPED????
