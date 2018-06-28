'Queer Eye’ Star Karamo Brown Pledges To Stand Up For Deaf And Hard Of Hearing Fans

In an impassioned Twitter post, Karamo Brown has vowed to take steps to enable his deaf and hard of hearing fans to better enjoy “Queer Eye.”
To watch “Queer Eye” is to love it, but many deaf and hard of hearing fans haven’t been getting the full experience. As indicated on social media, the show’s closed-caption subtitles aren’t always the best: They censor profanity or are blatantly inaccurate.
One Twitter user asserted that federal FCC regulations require Netflix to run captions verbatim and told the media company, “you know better.”
In response, Brown wrote that he would broach the issue with Netflix officials and that just “reading everyone’s comments” broke his heart.
“I’m going to bring up this issue internally & wont stop until something changes. Deaf & HOH people should have the same experience as everyone else!” he said.
Many on social media have been overjoyed by his response:
Netflix did not immediately respond to HuffPost’s request for comment.
Brown has long been an advocate for people with disabilities. Earlier this year, he posted a video on Twitter ― with closed captioning ― to say that it’s time we, as a culture, start embracing all people with disabilities, not just those who are friends or family.
“I’ve noticed we often don’t know how we can support ppl w/ disabilities. So I’m committing to making small changes in my life. U will now see my videos captioned for my deaf/ hard of hearing friends,” Brown said.