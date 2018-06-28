'Queer Eye’ Star Karamo Brown Pledges To Stand Up For Deaf And Hard Of Hearing Fans

In an impassioned Twitter post, Karamo Brown has vowed to take steps to enable his deaf and hard of hearing fans to better enjoy “Queer Eye.”

To watch “Queer Eye” is to love it, but many deaf and hard of hearing fans haven’t been getting the full experience. As indicated on social media, the show’s closed-caption subtitles aren’t always the best: They censor profanity or are blatantly inaccurate.

i really wish @netflix captions for #QueerEye2 weren’t bleeping profanity AND changing the profanity used in the captions. it’s really not awesome — ace ratcliff ♿️ (@MortuaryReport) June 27, 2018

it fundamentally changes the experience of the television show for anyone who is d/Deaf or HOH, and it does so without their consent. that’s seriously ableist, @netflix — ace ratcliff ♿️ (@MortuaryReport) June 27, 2018

One Twitter user asserted that federal FCC regulations require Netflix to run captions verbatim and told the media company, “you know better.”

As a @netflix original, probably not subject to the FCC’s rules unless it’s later syndicated, but maintaining verbatim captions is a requirement for covered programs. Totally unacceptable. @netflix, you know better. Fix this. https://t.co/2yysDwabgo https://t.co/2tJL8Ftc1l — Blake Reid (@blakereid) June 28, 2018

In response, Brown wrote that he would broach the issue with Netflix officials and that just “reading everyone’s comments” broke his heart.

“I’m going to bring up this issue internally & wont stop until something changes. Deaf & HOH people should have the same experience as everyone else!” he said.

Reading everyone’s comments breaks my heart. I don’t know how much power I have but know, the next time I’m at Netflix I’m going to bring up this issue internally & wont stop until something changes. Deaf & HOH people should have the same experience as everyone else! #TypoFixed https://t.co/AQ4emvgUBv — Karamo Brown (@KaramoBrown) June 28, 2018

Many on social media have been overjoyed by his response:

hate it when my phone autocorrects that way! thank you, karamo. it means the world to know you’re behind us and using the influence you have to correct ableism! makes me wanna hug you even more than i already want to. thank you for making the world a better place — ace ratcliff ♿️ (@MortuaryReport) June 28, 2018

More like you, please!! My Mom is Deaf and I have been noticing this for years. There’s no ethical reason to not reflect the spoken language accurately. Captions don’t need to be conservative if the spoken language isn’t. Same experience for all. — rachel marie 🦋 (@rachface) June 28, 2018

You are so amazingly kind and have a huge heart. — Taryn Good (@Power_chick23) June 28, 2018

I think it’s great that you recognize this is an issue and aren’t ignoring it! Streaming services need to ensure all programs are accessible for all. You’re awesome. — Kurt Thigpen (@KurtThigpen) June 28, 2018

You're a gem 💎. I'm hearing, but I always watch with subtitles because it helps for processing what's going on, and it really throws things off when the subtitles don't match the spoken words. Thank you for using your voice to try and make change. — Jamie (@jmrz) June 28, 2018

I am not hearing impaired. But I always use captions -strangely enough due to a VISION related problem. I have optical neuritis due to MS and sometimes a bit of double vision as well. Captions help me to focus at times. So thanks, Karamo! 😊😘💗💕✨ — cindy williams (@cmflash11) June 28, 2018

Thank you Karamo for personally replying and taking this to heart. Knowing this request has been heard is so meaningful to so many people x — Ellie Mackay (@EllieWorldwide) June 28, 2018

Netflix did not immediately respond to HuffPost’s request for comment.

Brown has long been an advocate for people with disabilities. Earlier this year, he posted a video on Twitter ― with closed captioning ― to say that it’s time we, as a culture, start embracing all people with disabilities, not just those who are friends or family.

“I’ve noticed we often don’t know how we can support ppl w/ disabilities. So I’m committing to making small changes in my life. U will now see my videos captioned for my deaf/ hard of hearing friends,” Brown said.