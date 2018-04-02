17 Tweets That Prove 'Queer Eye' Is Changing Beauty Habits

The show’s Fab Five ― Jonathan Van Ness, Tan France, Bobby Berk, Antoni Porowski and Karamo Brown ― make us laugh and cry (sometimes uncontrollably sob) and warm our hearts with their overwhelming positivity. Their job on the show is to give eight different men life makeovers, but what they really do is change lives. And their effect reaches well beyond the TV screen, especially in terms of style and beauty.
Thanks to the wisdom of Van Ness and France in particular, people everywhere have totally changed the way they approach beauty and style. For instance, thanks to Van Ness, we all know sulfates are basically the devil hiding in your shampoo, and France has shown viewers the importance of well-fitting pants.
Keep scrolling to see just how much influence Van Ness and France have had on people everywhere: