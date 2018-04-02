17 Tweets That Prove 'Queer Eye' Is Changing Beauty Habits

Everyone and their mother is obsessed with Netflix’s “Queer Eye” reboot, and with good reason.

The show’s Fab Five ― Jonathan Van Ness, Tan France, Bobby Berk, Antoni Porowski and Karamo Brown ― make us laugh and cry (sometimes uncontrollably sob) and warm our hearts with their overwhelming positivity. Their job on the show is to give eight different men life makeovers, but what they really do is change lives. And their effect reaches well beyond the TV screen, especially in terms of style and beauty.

Thanks to the wisdom of Van Ness and France in particular, people everywhere have totally changed the way they approach beauty and style. For instance, thanks to Van Ness, we all know sulfates are basically the devil hiding in your shampoo, and France has shown viewers the importance of well-fitting pants.

Keep scrolling to see just how much influence Van Ness and France have had on people everywhere:

Omg someone come peal me off the ground I’m floored w this @IMKristenBell @daxshepard1 realness 🤗🤗 #QueerEye pic.twitter.com/KcoqZIahwn — Jonathan Van Ness (@jvn) March 21, 2018

Was on the phone with my mom last night. She was at the store picking up hair products when all of a sudden -- "Taylor, this has sulfates. Jonathan from @QueerEye said no sulfates, I can't buy this!" @jvn's impact, y'all. — Taylor Pittman (@TaylorPittman22) March 27, 2018

I would like @jvn to know that I bought sulfate-free shampoo and conditioner bc of him. #QueerEye pic.twitter.com/5Pm88fj44F — Love, Vinny (@rwiggumrules) March 30, 2018

Me and my husband @Alan_Measles just watched #queereye. You’ve just got yourself two more fans. And I’m going to buy green stick. 👏👏👏👏 — Philippa_Perry (@Philippa_Perry) March 18, 2018

When I get dressed in the morning, I now stop to consider how @tanfrance would critique my color and style choices. #QueerEye hasn’t even been out for a month and it’s changed my life so much — Courtney Edmundson (@edmundcourt) March 5, 2018

Jonathan is adorable and making me rethink my “never grow your hair out again Phil” stance. #QueerEye — Philip Ellis (@Philip_Ellis) February 11, 2018

Manoman. Thank you SO MUCH for the green stick for red skin/rosacea tip and giving me some confidence back, @jvn. #QueerEye is amazing! — Steve Wright (@SWrightAU) February 24, 2018

@tanfrance You and @QueerEye got me into my first pair of skinny jeans! I am SO ready to elevate my style. I'm wearing patterns and things that are cut to fit my body and feeling fabulous. Sometimes the women need help too! #StayFabulous #QueerEye #Netflix — Mags Caracappa (@penguingal) February 28, 2018

I love @QueerEye. @tanfrance has made me want to step up my style game. Well..... get a style game #QueerEye — Chad (@Chadfail) February 26, 2018

Watching #QueerEye with my husband, he says he wants to achieve Jonathan’s hair and I APPROVE — Bourree Lam (@bourreelam) March 27, 2018

I had some redness on my face and my freakin’ boyfriend was all “You need to use a green stick. That’s what they say on Queer Eye.” — Kristi Colleen (@KristiColleen) March 28, 2018

I wasn’t going to style my hair today then I remembered what @jvn says about presentation on this new show my fiancé and I are watching that everyone should check out. #QueerEye — Ryan Boddy (@ImRyanBoddy) February 23, 2018

After a couple of episodes of #queereye I think all I need to really sharpen my style is a beard trimmer, some avocados and thousands and thousands of dollars of new furniture & clothes. — Ben Stephens (@stephens_ben) February 18, 2018

Thank you @QueerEye My wife and I loved every episode! We can’t wait for you to visit us! And we learned about how I should dress thanks to @tanfrance Went out and got a new wardrobe! pic.twitter.com/jBKl8WRlKt — Ryan McKinnon (@RyanDMcKinnon) March 30, 2018

Bought some sulfate free shampoo today because @jvn recommended it on #QueerEye. Hair is still wet, but I’ll report back when it’s dry. — Carolyn Gaskins (@carolyncapi) March 28, 2018

Just took my 46 y/o husband to J crew outlets and #QueerEye ‘d him up with rolled pants and fitted shorts. My tween son will be so proud! @QueerEye #update #newman — Madelynn (@Maddymojowoitz) March 24, 2018