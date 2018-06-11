Here's A Great Way To Talk To Kids About The Gender Spectrum

In the clip above, Dumlao and “Queer Kid Stuff” host Lindsay Amer use a rainbow to relay the concept of the gender spectrum for young viewers.

“If you’re looking at binary gender, it seems pretty black and white: either boy or girl,” Dumlao explains. “But we know that’s not true. Gender isn’t only black and white, because we can see where there’s a spectrum, a whole color spectrum between black and white, just like there is gender outside of, and in between, ‘boy’ and ‘girl.’”