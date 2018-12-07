Check Out These Queer-Owned Clothing Lines For Your Holiday Shopping

’Tis the season for shopping!

Don’t be lured in by the bright lights and holiday music of big, name-brand stores. These queer-owned, LGBTQ-friendly businesses have gifts for everyone on your shopping list.

These brands all have one mission in common: to create spaces for gender-nonconforming people and beyond to comfortably shop and express themselves. On top of that, many of them donate portions of their sales to community groups and nonprofits.

Your purchase, no matter how big or small, makes a difference.

Check some of them out below: