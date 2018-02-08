Quentin Tarantino has apologized to the woman who was sexually assaulted by director Roman Polanski for comments he made about her on Howard Stern’s radio show in 2003.
Tarantino released a public apology on Wednesday to Samantha Geimer on Wednesday after he apologized to her by phone, IndieWire.com reported.
The apology came after the director’s 2003 interview with Howard Stern resurfaced earlier this week.
In the interview, Tarantino seemed to downplay Polanski’s 1977 assault of Geimer, who was 13 at the time. Polanski pleaded guilty to unlawful sex with a minor but fled the country before sentencing.
“She wanted to have it,” Tarantino says in the clip, which is no longer available. “He didn’t rape a 13-year-old. It was statutory rape. That’s not quite the same thing.
“He had sex with a minor, all right. That’s not rape. To me, when you use the word ‘rape,’ you’re talking about violent, throwing them down.”
Geimer disagreed, telling the New York Daily News: “He was wrong. I bet he knows it.” She added: “I hope he doesn’t make an a― of himself and keep talking that way.”
Here’s Tarantino’s statement:
“I want to publicly apologize to Samantha Geimer for my cavalier remarks on “The Howard Stern Show” speculating about her and the crime that was committed against her. Fifteen years later, I realize how wrong I was. Ms. Geimer WAS raped by Roman Polanski. When Howard brought up Polanski, I incorrectly played devil’s advocate in the debate for the sake of being provocative. I didn’t take Ms. Geimer’s feelings into consideration and for that I am truly sorry.
So, Ms. Geimer, I was ignorant, and insensitive, and above all, incorrect.
I am sorry Samantha.
Quentin Tarantino”