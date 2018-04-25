Questlove Has A Superhero Power When It Comes To Prince Songs

Questlove has some serious skills when it comes to naming Prince’s songs.

On Tuesday’s broadcast of “The Tonight Show,” The Roots’ drummer demonstrated an astonishing talent for identifying the late musician’s tracks.

Host Jimmy Fallon played Questlove amazingly short snippets of Prince tunes ― one second, half-second and then quarter-second clips. And he correctly named their titles, each and every time.

It shouldn’t come as a huge surprise, however. Questlove has previously dubbed Prince, who died at age 57 in 2016, his “idol.”