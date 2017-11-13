QuickBooks Connect: Calling All Self-Employed Professionals

Every November, an expansive and specialized group of entrepreneurs, accountants, and developers gather in Silicon Valley for QuickBooks Connect, a dynamic event where self-starters grow together.

Intuit Quickbooks first launched the annual event in November of 2014, and it has since grabbed attention with its all-star keynote speakers (ranging from Oprah Winfrey in 2015 to Lisa Ling in 2017), and its pressing breakout sessions.

The 2017 Quickbooks Connect takes place in San Jose, California from November 16-17. The lineup is stacked with big names: Shonda Rhimes, Tyra Banks, Nate Berkus, and the founders of innovative brands such as Warby Parker and Soulcycle, to name a few. The weekend also features meetups for the like-minded, such as millennials, Spanish speakers, female entrepreneurs, makers and Etsy sellers, food-based business leaders, and more.

One of the most dynamic facets of Quickbooks Connect is the breakout sessions led by a variety of thought leaders in different industries. On Thursday, November 16th, award-winning author and cross-cultural trainer Sharon Schweitzer will participate in a panel on the Top 5 Survival Tips for the Self Employed. Topics to be covered include legal, tax, and career management expertise to thrive in self employment and avoid some of the most common legal and financial mistakes made by entrepreneurs. Her fellow panelists are Randi Sorenson, CEO of Thriveal Network, and Alaia Williams, owner of One Organized Business. Kimmie Greene, Head of Communications for Mint at Intuit will moderate the panel.

QuickBooks connect provides practical, top-tier discussion and highly beneficial networking opportunities.