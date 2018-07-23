R. Kelly Releases Song ‘I Admit’ And It Does The Opposite Of That

And if you really, really wanna know (know)

Her father dropped her off at my show (show)

And told this boy to put her on stage (yeah)

I admit that she was over age (age)

I admit that I was feelin’ her and I admit that she was feelin’ me (she was feelin’ me)

I admit that that’s the shit that comes with being a celebrity (celebrity)

I ain’t chasing these ladies, no (no, no)

These ladies are chasing me, yeah (chasing me)