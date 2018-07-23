R. Kelly Releases Song ‘I Admit’ And It Does The Opposite Of That

It seems like R. Kelly is taking a page out of O.J. Simpson’s If I Did It book.
On Sunday, the singer debuted a 19-minute song called “I Admit” via Instagram that isn’t so much a confession as it’s a defense of his laundry list of inexcusable behavior throughout his career.
In the song, Kelly addresses many of the controversies surrounding him, including pedophilia, keeping women in an alleged sex cult and Spotify briefly taking his music off its streaming service.
In the lyrics of the song, Kelly admits to having sexual relationships with underage women such as the late singer Aaliyah, whom he married in 1994 when she was 15 and he was 27. But, much like in the rest of his song, Kelly completely absolves himself of any wrongdoing.
I admit I fuck with all the ladies, that’s both older and young ladies
But tell me how they call it pedophile because that shit is crazy
He also denies he’s the leader of an alleged abusive sex cult, an allegation made by parents of those involved that came to light in a disturbing BuzzFeed report last year.
What’s the definition of a cult?
Whats the definition of a sex slave?
Go to the dictionary, look it up
Let me know I’ll be here waiting
He then goes on to blast some of specific details from that report.
Said I’m abusing these women, what the fuck that’s some absurd shit (what?)
They’re brainwashed, really? (really)
Kidnapped, really? (really)
Can’t eat, really? (really)
Real talk, that shit sound silly (yeah)
And if he did do any of those things he listed above, he doesn’t think it was his fault.
And if you really, really wanna know (know)
Her father dropped her off at my show (show)
And told this boy to put her on stage (yeah)
I admit that she was over age (age)
I admit that I was feelin’ her and I admit that she was feelin’ me (she was feelin’ me)
I admit that that’s the shit that comes with being a celebrity (celebrity)
I ain’t chasing these ladies, no (no, no)
These ladies are chasing me, yeah (chasing me)
He then offers some very odd advice to the parents of his alleged victims.
I admit that this is no disrespect to the parents (no disrespect)
But this is my advice to you ’cause I’m also a parent (parent)
Don’t push your daughter in my face, and tell me that it’s okay (my face, okay)
’Cause your agenda is to get paid, and get mad when it don’t go your way (yeah, go way)
Kelly goes on to defend his behavior in the worst possible way.
Look I’m just a man y’all (man y’all)
Not a monster or beast (no, no)
But I admit there are times when these girls so fine, they’ll chill with a nigga for a week (oh, for a week).
In regards to Spotify, Kelly still holds a grudge.
Spotify, took me off they playlist (playlist)
I admit that I, been underrated (rated)
I’m not convicted, not arrested, my dragged my name in the dirt (nope, oh, yeah, yeah)
All this work to be successful, when you abandon me ’cause of what you heard (yeah, oh, yeah, heard)
In a weird comparison, Kelly also draws a parallel between him and Bill Cosby, who was found guilty on three felony counts of aggravated indecent assault in April.
You may have your opinions, entitled to your opinions (opinions)
But really am I supposed to go to jail or lose my career because of your opinion
Yeah, go ahead and stone me, point your finger at me (stone me, yeah, yeah)
Turn the world against me, but only god can mute me (against me, mute me)
He gets more specific in regards to Cosby in another verse in the song.
Cancel my shows, that shit ain’t right (shows)
How they gon’ say I don’t respect these women, when all I’ve done is represent (30 years)
Take my career and turn it upside down, ’cause you mad I’ve got some girlfriends (girlfriends)
Ain’t seen my kids in years, they tryna lock me up like Bill (in years, like Bill)
Twitter users had plenty of “opinions” after listening to Kelly’s latest offering:
Regardless of what any haters thinks, Kelly seems to feel misunderstood and justified in telling his side of the story.
I never thought it would come to this, to be the most disrespected artist (come)
So I had to write a song about this, ’cause they always take my words and twist it (song)
Believe me it’s hard to admit all this, but I’m in my feelings about this shit (oh, oh, yeah, yeah)
But I had to set the fuckin’ record straight, so (yeah, yeah)