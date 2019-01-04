MSNBC’s Rachel Maddow on Thursday did a deep dive into where President Donald Trump may get some of his conspiracy theories.

The host of “The Rachel Maddow Show” pointed out that several of Trump’s foreign policy talking points since taking office have appeared to directly parrot propaganda and fake news originally put forward by Russian President Vladimir Putin’s government.

Trump’s seemingly random warnings that Poland may invade Belarus and Montenegro may start a world war initially were propagated by Russia as part of its military intelligence disinformation campaigns,Maddow explained.