Rachel McAdams is an actress, a working mom and ― as we were all reminded this week ― an unmatched server of looks.

Claire Rothstein, photographer and founder of the magazine Girls Girls Girls, shared a behind-the-scenes pic from McAdams’ recent photo shoot for the magazine. The snap shows McAdams pumping breast milk while decked out in Versace and Bulgari diamonds galore.

Rothstein posted the picture on Instagram Tuesday, saying she had a “million reasons” for sharing it.

“This shoot was about 6 months post her giving birth to her son, so between shots she was expressing/pumping as still breastfeeding,” Rothstein wrote.

“Breastfeeding is the most normal thing in the world and I can’t for the life of me imagine why or how it is ever frowned upon or scared of,” she went on. “I don’t even think it needs explaining but just wanted to put this out there, as if it even changes one person’s perception of something so natural, so normal, so amazing then that’s great.”

“Besides,” Rothstein added, “she’s wearing Versace and @bulgariofficial diamonds and is just fucking major.”

Rothstein also noted that she herself “did not look anywhere near as fabulous as this when feeding/pumping. And that’s ok too.”

Many on social media loved the powerful picture, applauding it in the comments.

“That’s how it should be, it’s natural and normal. Beautiful shot!” one person said.

“Great supply!” another wrote. “Oh and nice clothes and make up and stuff. But more importantly, great supply!”

One parent even recognized the pumps, saying: “If only I looked this badass while pumping. Also, I know those Spectra pump accessories when I see them.”

McAdams, 40, welcomed her first child, a boy, with boyfriend Jamie Linden earlier this year after mostly keeping the pregnancy under wraps. McAdams rarely shares details about her personal life.

Linden is a screenwriter, known for movies like “We Are Marshall,” “10 Years” and “Money Monster.” The pair can be seen at a friend’s wedding in the photo below:

McAdams spoke about becoming a mother in an interview with the U.K.’s Sunday Times in November, calling it the “greatest thing that’s ever happened to me, hands down.”