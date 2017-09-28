Sometimes it takes a video. Like the one the racial justice group Color of Change has released responding to the backlash against NFL players protesting during the national anthem.

“Saying NFL players are protesting the flag is like saying Rosa Parks was protesting bus transportation,” the opening caption reads.

The 60-second clip, a collaboration with the media company ATTN:, reminds critics that “these protests have always been about police brutality and systemic injustice in America.”

The video features Eric Reid, Marquise Goodwin and Dontae Johnson of the San Francisco 49ers declaring their support for Colin Kaepernick, the ex-49ers quarterback who originated the protests last season by kneeling during “The Star-Spangled Banner.” He remains unsigned this season, arousing suspicion that the league is blackballing him, despite denials of that by NFL commissioner Roger Goodell.