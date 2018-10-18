Here’s A Running List Of Racist Attacks On Candidates Of Color

People of color are running for state and national office, and the country has responded with the most American of traditions: by attacking them in very racist ways.

Some attacks are coded. Some are frankly stated. To keep track, we’ve begun a running list, limited to attacks made on candidates of color by their opponents, by opposing political organizations or by opposing campaign surrogates. We’ll make exceptions wherever we feel like it, however. For each candidate we’ve graded the attacks on their subtlety using a scale of one to five white hands, in honor of the infamous Jesse Helms ad — five being the most explicit.

Gabby Salinas, Democratic candidate for State Senate in Tennessee’s 31st District

— A mailer sent out by Salina’s opponent, Brian Kelsey, says “his family has called Shelby County home for seven generations. He’s from here. He’s one of us.” Similar phrasings pop up on two campaign sites for Kelsey. Salinas is an immigrant woman of color.

Score: ✋🏻✋🏻

Sri Preston Kulkarni, Democratic candidate for Texas’ 22nd Congressional District

— During a small campaign event, U.S. Rep. Pete Olson calls Kulkarni a ”liberal Indo-American who is a carpetbagger″ and wonders if his funding is “coming from overseas.” During Reconstruction, carpetbaggers were Northerners who moved to the post-Civil War South to get wealthy or acquire political power. Today it’s seen as a slur for opportunistic candidates seeking election in areas where they lack a local connection.

— The Fort Bend County Republican Party uses a cartoonish version of Lord Ganesha in an ad urging Hindu-American voters to support the Republican Party. “Would you worship a donkey or an elephant?” the ad asks. “The choice is yours.” The 22nd Congressional District includes a chunk of Fort Bend County.

Score: ✋🏻✋🏻

Mandela Barnes, Democratic candidate for lieutenant governor of Wisconsin

— Barnes’ opponent, Lt. Gov. Rebecca Kleefisch, falsely accuses him of kneeling during the national anthem while attending the opening of the Wisconsin State Fair. She didn’t see him kneeling herself, and he denies that it happened.

Score: ✋🏻✋🏻

Deb Haaland, Democratic candidate for New Mexico’s 1st Congressional District

— Haaland’s opponent, former state Rep. Janice Arnold-Jones, suggests in an interview that Haaland isn’t really Native American because she didn’t grow up on a reservation. “Well, there’s no doubt that her lineage is Laguna, but she’s a military brat, just like I am. And so [long pause], you know, it evokes images that she was raised on a reservation. She belongs to a pueblo,” says Arnold-Jones during a segment on Fox News.

Score: ✋🏻✋🏻

Stacey Abrams, Democratic candidate for governor of Georgia

— A Photoshopped image shows Abrams holding a sign that declares her a “communist” who supports the Muslim Brotherhood. She is standing next to Palestinian-American activist Linda Sarsour, who is wearing a hijab. The real photo was taken at a rally marking the one-year anniversary of the Women’s March, and the sign they’re holding reads simply “STACY ABRAMS” and “GOVERNOR.”

— An August ad from the Republican Governors Association attacks Abrams for “dancing around the truth” and shows a pair of tap-dancing feet. The advertisement loops the dancing feet in the background while the narrator attacks Abrams’ personal finances. The ad evokes minstrelsy in service of an argument that a black woman is simple-minded and irresponsible.

Score: ✋🏻✋🏻✋🏻

Andy Kim, Democratic candidate for New Jersey’s 3rd Congressional District

— A mailer targeting Kim features a caption saying, “There’s something REAL FISHY about ANDY KIM,” along with a photo of whole fish on ice. The words “REAL FISHY” and “ANDY KIM” are rendered in chop-suey font.

Score: ✋🏻✋🏻✋🏻

U.S. Rep. Raúl Grijalva, Democratic incumbent for Arizona’s 3rd Congressional District

— Grijalva’s opponent, Nick Pierson, said the longtime congressman is “not a good example of a Mexican, not a good example of a Mexican-American, and he’s not a good example of an American.” (Pierson says his parents were Mexican citizens and added that he’s “as Mexican as” Grijalva.)

Score: ✋🏻✋🏻✋🏻

Sharice Davids, Democratic candidate for Kansas’ 3rd Congressional District

— In a Facebook message to a Democratic official, a Kansas GOP official calls Davids a “radical socialist kickboxing lesbian Indian” who “will be sent back packing to the reservation.” (That official has since resigned.)

— When Davids won the nomination, her opponent U.S. Rep. Kevin Yoder said she wasn’t “from around here” and that she wants to force “radical ideas on those of us who have dedicated our entire lives to this community and this state.” He also said Davids doesn’t know the state’s values.

Score: ✋🏻✋🏻✋🏻✋🏻

Colin Allred, Democratic candidate for Texas’ 32nd Congressional District

— Allred’s opponent, Rep. Pete Sessions (R-Texas), says voting for Allred would ensure Rep. Nancy Pelosi (D-Cali.) becomes Speaker of the House and usher in an agenda that would raise taxes, give everyone free college and legalize drugs. “It would mean that they would legalize, they call it decriminalize, all Schedule 1 drugs,” Sessions said. “And what is that? That is everything from crack cocaine, to heroin, to methamphetamine. They would decriminalize, in essence legalize, all drugs in America.” If you get out your old Kix cereal decoder ring, you’ll find that “crack cocaine” is just another way of saying “scary negroes.”

— A digital ad pushing Sessions’ pro-gun agenda depicts a darkened hand over the mouth of a white woman.

Score: ✋🏻✋🏻✋🏻✋🏻

David Garcia, Democratic candidate for governor of Arizona

— The Republican Governors Association runs an ad that shows photographs of a white family with two young daughters. The mother says: “As a mom with two daughters, nothing is more important than keeping them safe. That’s why I’m worried about David Garcia.” She goes on to say the candidate’s call to “abolish ICE” places her daughters in danger.

— Another ad from the RGA calling out Garcia’s policy stances encourages viewers to “just imagine” living under Garcia’s leadership. It also darkens his skin and juxtaposes the image against white mothers, children and doctors.

Score: ✋🏻✋🏻✋🏻✋🏻

Ammar Campa-Najjar, Democratic candidate for California’s 50th Congressional District

— Campa-Najjar’s opponent, U.S. Rep. Duncan Hunter, released an attack ad calling him a “security risk” with connections to Islamic terrorism. The same ad accuses Campa-Najjar of attempting to “infiltrate” Congress. Hunter also says that Campa-Najjar changed his name “so he sounds Hispanic” and to erase his family’s ties to terrorism. It makes sure to note that his grandfather was a part of the attack on Israeli athletes during the 1972 Olympics in Munich.

— Hunter later doubles down on this attack, claiming Campa-Najjar would leak classified information on U.S. military operations if elected. “Would he compromise U.S. operations to protect his relatives, the Najjars?” asks a letter paid for by Hunter’s campaign and signed by three retired Marines.



Score: ✋🏻✋🏻✋🏻✋🏻✋🏻

Antonio Delgado, Democratic candidate for New York’s 19th Congressional District

— The Harvard lawyer’s critics repeatedly bring up his decade-old past as a hip-hop artist to argue that he is unfit to represent this predominantly white district. A September ad from the National Republican Congressional Committee features clips of Delgado campaigning intertwined with darkened videos of the candidate rapping about sex, saying “nigga” and critiquing white supremacy.

— A radio ad aired by the Congressional Leadership Fund, a super PAC that aims to elect Republicans to the House of Representatives, refers to Delgado’s music as a “sonic blast of hateful rhetoric and anti-American views.”

— Gerald Benjamin, a friend of Faso’s and the director of the Benjamin Center at State University of New York at New Paltz, asked The New York Times in July: “Is a guy who makes a rap album the kind of guy who lives here in rural New York and reflects our lifestyle and values?” He added that “people like us, people in rural New York, we are not people who respond to this part of American culture.”

Score: ✋🏻✋🏻✋🏻✋🏻✋🏻

Andrew Gillum, Democratic candidate for governor of Florida

— DeSantis tells Florida voters not to “monkey this up” by electing Gillum.

— Robocalls from a neo-Nazi group in Idaho pretend to be Gillum.“We Negroes … done made mud huts while white folk waste a bunch of time making their home out of wood an stone,” says a man using a stereotypically exaggerated dialect while drums and jungle noises play in the background. The speaker also claims that Gillum will pass a law allowing black people to escape arrest “if the Negro know fo’ sho he didn’t do nothin.’”

— A GOP official from the Orlando area posts a meme falsely claiming that Gillum will issue reparations for African enslavement.

— U.S. Rep. Matt Gaetz, stumping for Republican gubernatorial nominee Ron DeSantis on Oct. 6, accuses Gillum of having overseen a rise in crime during his time as mayor of Tallahassee. “If you want to look at Andrew Gillum’s strategy, look no further than Tallahassee,” Gaetz said. “In Tallahassee, they’re in the top 10 in every major crime category in the state. They’re the murder capital of Florida. I don’t know whether to call him Andrew Gillum or Andrew Kill’em.” (In September, the Leon County Sheriff praised Gillum’s record on crime: “Under Mayor Andrew Gillum’s leadership, violent crime is down 24 percent, and overall crime is down 10 percent with crime at a five-year low in Tallahassee,” said Sheriff Walt McNeil.)

Score: ✋🏻✋🏻✋🏻✋🏻✋🏻

Aftab Pureval, Democratic candidate for Ohio’s 1st Congressional District

— The Congressional Leadership Fund ran an ad that attempts to connect Pureval to Libyan terrorists. The video begins with photos of Pureval before jumping to photos of former Libyan dictator Muammar Gaddafi, men in headscarves holding assault rifles and pictures of Pan Am Flight 103. It also claims that a D.C. lobbying firm where Pureval worked from 2008 to 2012 made millions by settling lawsuits filed against Libya by the families of those killed in the bombing. Pureval, who did not work on any of the cases in which Libya was a client, is also depicted standing next Hillary Clinton alongside a pair of darkened hands shuffling money.