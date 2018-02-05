Ram Trucks' Super Bowl Ad Took MLK's Words Completely Out Of Context

Now the presence of this instinct explains why we are so often taken by advertisers. You know, those gentlemen of massive verbal persuasion. And they have a way of saying things to you that kind of gets you into buying. In order to be a man of distinction, you must drink this whiskey. In order to make your neighbors envious, you must drive this type of car. In order to be lovely to love you must wear this kind of lipstick or this kind of perfume. And you know, before you know it, you’re just buying that stuff ...

And I got to drive this car because it’s something about this car that makes my car a little better than my neighbor’s car. ... I’m sad to say that the nation in which we live is the supreme culprit, and I’m going to continue to say it to America.