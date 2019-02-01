Here’s an image that shows “Bohemian Rhapsody” star Rami Malek before he paid his dues, time after time.

“Hart of Dixie” actress Rachel Bilson, who attended Notre Dame High School in Sherman Oaks, California, with Malek, shared an undated throwback pic of the two on Thursday.

“Hey @ramimalek where’d you get that gold chain?” she teased, adding the hashtag #don’tforgetthelittlepeople.

The 37-year-old “Mr. Robot” star is riding a career high for his role as Queen frontman Freddie Mercury in the movie “Bohemian Rhapsody.” He has already won several awards for the performance and received his first Oscar nomination, for Best Actor, last week.

Bilson, also 37, is perhaps best known for “The O.C.” and “Hart of Dixie” TV shows.