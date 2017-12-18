Dude Raps About The Hell Of 2017 While Stress-Eating A Whole Pizza

Where do you start with 2017? Not a lot went right. Moonlight won Best Picture, which was cool, but only after the Oscars went completely off the rails and mixed up the envelopes.
Anyway, you probably don’t even remember most of the awful stuff. Luckily, you have us.
Comedy writer Aaron Nemo ― once employed here at HuffPost Comedy! ― is a talented rapper and an even more talented eater of pizza. Here he is giving us a rhyme-heavy rundown of terrible things that 2017 had to offer, while putting away a whole pie by himself. #ProudParent