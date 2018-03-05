Rapper Common Bashes NRA During Oscars Performance: 'They In God's Way'

Common took aim at the National Rifle Association and the Trump administration on Sunday during a moving performance at the Oscars.

The rapper was joined by singer Andra Day to perform their duet “Stand Up For Something,” which was nominated for “Best Original Song” for the 2017 film “Marshall.”

″On Oscar night, this is the dream we tell ― a land where dreamers live and freedom dwells,” Common rapped in his opening verse customized for the awards ceremony. “Immigrants get the benefits. We put up monuments for the feminists.”

“Tell the NRA they in God’s way. And to the people of Parkland, we say ase,” he continued, using the West African term for the ability to produce change and make things happen. “Sentiments of love for the people from Africa, Haiti to Puerto Rico.”

Common has been outspoken in his criticism of President Donald Trump, and in his support for the survivors of the Feb. 14 mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman High School in Parkland, Florida. His performance appeared to call out Trump’s controversial remarks on immigration, as well as the NRA’s lobbying efforts to loosen gun laws.

NRATV, the NRA’s video streaming channel, tweeted in response to Common’s performance with a video featuring a military veteran discussing what the gun organization “stands for.”

Standing behind Common during Sunday’s buzzworthy performance were 10 high-profile activists, including Nicole Hockley, the mother of a 6-year-old Sandy Hook school shooting victim and a prominent gun violence activist.

“You don’t want to be me — no parent does,” Hockley told Trump during a “listening session” on gun violence last month at the White House. “You have the ability to save lives today, please don’t waste this.”

Much Love to all the heroes that joined Andra Day + I on stage. pic.twitter.com/k9RIVNhMe5 — COMMON (@common) March 5, 2018

Planned Parenthood President Cecile Richards, “Me Too” movement founder Tarana Burke, Standing Rock activist Alice Brown Otter, and Black Lives Matter co-founder Patrisse Cullors also appeared on stage.

Check out who I shared the stage with tonight! What a historical moment y’all! #BlackLivesMatter https://t.co/oHD8AMNdVc — patrisse cullors (@OsopePatrisse) March 5, 2018

Dear #Oscars , tonight we must stand up for the children who are dying in Syria . A child is a child whether in America or Syria . pic.twitter.com/8Ptvb243dr — Bana Alabed (@AlabedBana) March 5, 2018