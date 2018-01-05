Rashida Jones: The Golden Globes' Red Carpet Blackout Won’t Be A Silent Protest

The Golden Globes should be an affair to remember this year, as many actresses prepare to take a stand against sexual harassment on Sunday night.

Rashida Jones is just one of the 300 women in television, film and theater who launched the Time’s Up initiative on Monday, a campaign that seeks to end sexual harassment and inequality in workplaces nationwide.

The “Parks and Recreation” star is also one of many actresses planning to wear all black to the event to protest sexual harassment. Actresses will likely also wear a small black-and-white “Time’s Up” pin as an accessory.

Ahead of Sunday night, Jones spoke to InStyle about the protest and defended the red carpet blackout from critics who view it as divisive or ineffective.

David Livingston via Getty Images Rashida Jones told InStyle magazine that the Golden Globes' red carpet blackout won't be a silent protest.

“This is not a silent protest,” the actress told the magazine Thursday. “I don’t think why we wear black is divisive as much as it is being discussed and debated without all the facts. Many women on the red carpet will discuss what’s important to them about their choice to protest and wear black.”

“We wear black to stand in solidarity with our sisters and to say time’s up on this imbalance of power and the abuses that come with it, regardless of what industry you work in,” Jones added. “It’s time for every workplace to look more like our world, where women have equal representation.”

The Time’s Up initiative includes a legal defense fund that victims of sexual misconduct can tap into to fight their cases in court. Actress America Ferrera, another supporter of the campaign, recently explained why the initiative is important and is inclusive.