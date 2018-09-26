Rashida Jones Reportedly Welcomes First Child With Ezra Koenig

Poetic, noble land-mermaid Rashida Jones, as Leslie Knope once put it on “Parks and Recreation,” has welcomed her first child with boyfriend and Vampire Weekend frontman Ezra Koenig, according to E! News.

The “Angie Tribeca” actress reportedly gave birth to a baby boy named Isaiah Jones Koenig on Aug. 22 in Los Angeles, but kept the the news quiet for the past month.

Jones, 42, and Koenig, 34, have been linked since 2017, when they were spotted cozying up at the Sundance Film Festival.

Representatives for the actress did not immediately respond to HuffPost’s request for comment.

Che Rosales via Getty Images Quincy Jones and Rashida Jones attend the "Quincy" Premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival.

Maury Phillips via Getty Images Rashida Jones speaks onstage at "Q 85: A Musical Celebration for Quincy Jones."

She’s largely kept out of the public eye since April, but returned to the red carpet for several events this month to promote her new project “Quincy,” a Netflix documentary about her father, the legendary musician Quincy Jones.

Jones has exclusively worn loose-fitting frocks to the events honoring her father this month, most recently appearing on stage at the BET music special “Q 85: A Musical Celebration For Quincy Jones,” on Tuesday in a white gown.

Todd Williamson via Getty Images Rashida Jones and musician Ezra Koenig attend an event together in 2016.

Back in 2014, Jones spoke candidly about the pressures women face to procreate, revealing that she was content at the time as a single woman without children.

“I had the full princess fantasy: the white horse, the whole being saved from my life, which is ridiculous. What do I want to be saved from? My life’s great!” she told The Guardian. “But it’s just this weird thing that’s been hammered into my head culturally: that’s the only way to succeed, that’s the only thing that counts for a woman. I’m happy, but the fact that I’m not married and don’t have kids – it’s taken me a long time to get to a place where I actually am OK with that, where I actually don’t feel like I’m some sort of loser.”