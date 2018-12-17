Rashida Tlaib Plans To Wear Traditional Palestinian Gown When Sworn Into Congress

ASSOCIATED PRESS Rashida Tlaib smiles during a rally in Dearborn, Michigan, in October. The representative-elect said she plans to wear a Palestinian thobe when she's sworn into Congress in January.

Rashida Tlaib will be sworn into Congress in style.

The representative-elect from Michigan’s 13th Congressional District announced in an Instagram post on Saturday that she will wear a traditional Palestinian thobe to her swearing-in ceremony in Washington, D.C., next month.

“Sneak peek: This is what I am wearing when I am sworn into Congress,” Tlaib wrote on Instagram with the hashtags #PalestinianThobe and #ForMyYama, which means “For my mother” in Arabic. She posted a photo of a black gown with red embroidery down the front and arms.

A thobe or thawb is a traditional gown worn in Arab countries in the Middle East and in some African countries. A Palestinian thobe is known for its embroidered patterns and has its own unique style depending on where the person wearing it hails from.

After Tlaib posted the image, other Muslim women on Twitter decided to post photos of themselves wearing their traditional thobes on Tlaib’s swearing-in day of Jan. 3, with the hashtag #TweetYourThrobe or #TweetYourThoub.

“All friends: post pics of your beautiful selves wearing Palestinian thobes (scarves, shawls, whatever you got) between Jan 3rd-5th,” Susan Muaddi Darraj tweeted on Sunday. “Flood social media with this artwork, as a big congrats to Rashida Tlaib!”