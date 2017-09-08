This Little-Known Trick Will Save You Big Money At The Airport

Airport convenience stores are sticky traps, indeed. All too often, we walk in for a simple bottle of water and find ourselves walking out with an armful of hardcover books that we regret purchasing as soon as the plane leaves the tarmac.

But never fear: It turns out many airport bookstores will let you return those books for some money back, even after you’ve read them.

Paradies Lagardere A Read & Return sign at an airport bookstore

This program beats your average bookstore return policy, which usually has a two-week or 30-day time limit and requires the book be in good condition. And as far as we can tell, no other bookstore chain ― in the airport or otherwise ― runs a program quite like this.