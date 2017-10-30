ENTERTAINMENT
Ready Or Not, Taylor Swift Is Coming To 'Saturday Night Live'

Tiffany Haddish is set to host the Nov. 11 episode with Swift as musical guest.

Taylor Swift attends the SNL 40th Anniversary Special in 2015. 

Are you ready for it?

Taylor Swift is set to perform on “Saturday Night Live” with actress Tiffany Haddish as host on Nov. 11. The late-night sketch comedy series has welcomed Swift a handful of times over the years, with the singer most recently making a cameo in the 40th anniversary special.

This will be Haddish’s first time at bat following her career-making performance in the summer smash hit “Girls Trip.” 

Unless Swift has some surprises up her sleeve in the coming weeks, “SNL” will be her first public appearance since announcing her new album “Reputation,” which hits stores Nov. 10. After dropping her polarizing song “Look What You Made Me Do,” the singer has kept the singles coming, but has largely remained out of the spotlight.

“SNL” also announced that Larry David will take over hosting duties with musical guest Miley Cyrus on Nov. 4, while Chance the Rapper and Eminem will fill in two weeks later. 

Take a look at highlights from Swift’s previous “SNL” appearances below and throw out some icebreakers for Haddish and the singer in the comments section — because that’s an unlikely duo if we’ve ever seen one. 

