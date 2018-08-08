RELATIONSHIPS
08/08/2018 12:55 pm ET

25 Tweets We Definitely Don't Need To Explain To Married People

"Marriage is mostly standing at opposite sides of Target texting 'where are you' over and over."
By Kelsey Borresen

Once you’ve been married long enough, you’ll start to notice the same themes popping up again and again, whether it’s getting unreasonably mad at how loud your spouse sneezes or fighting over the appropriate budget for a Costco run. 

And while these little things might be aggravating in the heat of the moment, take solace in knowing you’re not the only couple out there dealing with these very issues. 

Below, we’ve gathered 25 relatable tweets about married life that will crack you up. 

  • 1
  • 2
  • 3
  • 4
  • 5
  • 6
  • 7
  • 8
  • 9
  • 10
  • 11
  • 12
  • 13
  • 14
  • 15
  • 16
  • 17
  • 18
  • 19
  • 20
  • 21
  • 22
  • 23
  • 24
  • 25

Kelsey Borresen
Relationships Reporter, HuffPost
