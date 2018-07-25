'Really!?! With Seth And Amy' Tackles James Comey. Really!

After James Comey, the FBI director who was fired by President Donald Trump, offered some advice to Democrats over the weekend, “Saturday Night Live” alums Amy Poehler and Seth Meyers couldn’t resist resurrecting one of their old bits.
Poehler, who co-anchored “Weekend Update” with Meyers on “SNL,” was appearing on “Late Night” to promote her new project, “Making It.” But they reached back to the reliable format to take down Comey for his “surprising bit of unsolicited advice.”
Or as Poehler put it: “The idea of you playing adviser to the Democratic Party is kind of like the iceberg trying to join the crew of the Titanic. Really!”
This wasn’t the first “Really!?!” reunion. Last summer Poehler and Meyers did a commentary on pro-Trump protesters.
Check out the video to hear why Meyers thinks Comey is like Michael Jordan.