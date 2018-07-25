'Really!?! With Seth And Amy' Tackles James Comey. Really!

Democrats, please, please don’t lose your minds and rush to the socialist left. This president and his Republican Party are counting on you to do exactly that. America’s great middle wants sensible, balanced, ethical leadership. — James Comey (@Comey) July 22, 2018

Poehler, who co-anchored “Weekend Update” with Meyers on “SNL,” was appearing on “Late Night” to promote her new project, “Making It.” But they reached back to the reliable format to take down Comey for his “surprising bit of unsolicited advice.”

Or as Poehler put it: “The idea of you playing adviser to the Democratic Party is kind of like the iceberg trying to join the crew of the Titanic. Really!”

This wasn’t the first “Really!?!” reunion. Last summer Poehler and Meyers did a commentary on pro-Trump protesters.