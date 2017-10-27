14 Reasons People Fall In Love With Their Partners Again And Again

Keeping the spark alive in a romantic relationship isn’t easy, especially after the honeymoon phase has come and gone.

But couples who go the distance never lose sight of the qualities and moments, big and small, that remind them why they fell in love in the first place. We asked HuffPost readers in relationships to share the one thing that makes them so attracted to their partners. Find out what 14 couples had to say below:

1. She checks in to make sure I’m safe whenever I’m traveling.

“Even after 25 years of togetherness, my wife still tracks my flights from wherever in the world I am traveling for work and knows when I land. She sends me farewell texts and ‘glad you’re safe’ texts. Sometimes the smallest reminders that one is loved have the biggest impact.” ― Rebekah H.

2. He knows just how to turn a bad day around.

“Who wouldn’t love that lumberjack beard? But more importantly, he always knows what I need. Whether it’s listening to me complain after a long day, having dinner waiting for me or giving me a really good back crack, he’s always there for me.” ― Kaila W.

Courtesy of Kaila W

3. He’s the best dog dad.

“Watching my fiancé care for our two pups melts my heart every single day. He manages to be kind, gentle and strong all at once ― everything I ever dreamt my husband to be.” ― Jenn C.

4. He loves and accepts all that I am.

“He loves me, no matter my gender, he loves me. And that’s the most beautiful thing in the world.” ― Tom D.

Courtesy of Tom D.

5. He lightens the mood with his playfulness.

“What attracts me to Jarrod is his ability to bring childlike joy to our everyday life. Life is plenty stressful and exhausting. Jarrod’s imagination involves pretending what our My Little Pony stuffed animal would have to say about a challenge at work or a bad drive with a lot of traffic. It’s totally silly for adults to play with stuffed animals but it adds humor to our life.” ― Simran K.

Courtesy of Simran K.

6. I can feel her love from across a crowded room.

“The thing that attracts me most to my wife is the fact that I can be standing in a crowded room but I can feel when she is near. I know when I look up, I will see her smiling at me from across the room. It’s the most amazing thing, even after all of these years.” ― Carrie H.

7. He’s hilarious, but never at someone else’s expense.

“Scooby is always looking to make people laugh, but he has perfected the art of being funny without being cruel or making a joke at anyone else’s expense. He brightens every day with his devilishly handsome smile, jovial nature and benevolent heart.” ― Lauren B.

Chris Tweddle

8. He embodies everything a father should be.

“When I look at my husband, I’m reminded of all that a man should be. The way he’s so much fun with the kids, teaches them to never doubt themselves and encourages them to be strong so they can face the world.” ― Candice M.

9. He has the patience of a saint.

“My boyfriend has a supernatural patience in everything. I can collapse in his arms when I’m overwhelmed, knowing he will remain levelheaded.” ― Victoria O.

Courtesy of Victoria O.

10. His adventurous spirit is contagious.

“I am so attracted to Tim’s sense of adventure and his drive to try new things. He inspires me to explore this beautiful world, try a new hobby and always be positive ― no matter what happens.” ― Kelsey G.

Courtesy of Kelsey G.

11. He’s so passionate about his work that he often gets lost in it.

“I’m attracted to Donn for so many reasons, but his laser focus might be my favorite. He can focus in on his work and completely forget about the world around him. The minutes before he realizes I’m waiting to get his attention are my favorite. I could wait on him forever.” ― Katie L.

Courtesy of Katie L.

12. She’s nerdy as hell, and I love her for it.

“I love that Lufuno is such a nerd. Especially when it comes to video games, music from video games and film music.” ― Oliver S.

Courtesy of Oliver S.

13. He has the kindest eyes.

“I am very attracted to the way my fiancé looks at people and the world. When he looks at you, he is genuinely seeing you and not through you. He has the kindest eyes and makes such pure connections with people because of his nature.” ― Megan D.

Courtesy of Megan D.

14. He’s never left my side through my health scares.

“He won my heart when he told me that even if my autoimmune condition meant we only had a few years together, he wanted to spend them with me. Through a lymphoma scare and more than a dozen other procedures, he hasn’t left my side.” ― Nika B.

Courtesy of Nika B