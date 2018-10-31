Rebel Wilson Says 'Isn't It Romantic' Breaks Fresh Ground For Plus-Size Women

Rebel Wilson is both a star and co-producer of the new film, “Isn’t It Romantic,” but the actress barely resembled a rom-com heroine in her appearance on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” this week.

The “Pitch Perfect” star arrived on the “Ellen” set dressed for Halloween as Wilson, Tom Hanks’ volleyball companion from the 2000 film, “Cast Away.” Fortunately, DeGeneres also was in a spooky mood, done up as a parody of a contestant on “The Bachelor” known as dental assistant Kelllly D from New Jersey.

Costumes aside, Wilson was on hand to debut the trailer for “Isn’t It Romantic.” She plays Natalie, a down-on-her-luck New Yorker who wakes up to find herself trapped inside a romantic comedy and caught between two love interests (played by Adam DeVine and Liam Hemsworth).

Watch the “Isn’t It Romantic” trailer above.

“I had such a ball filming that,” Wilson told DeGeneres of the film, due out on Valentine’s Day 2019. Moreover, the Aussie-born actress said she’s excited the film breaks away from Hollywood tropes in one very specific way.

“I’m proud to be the first-ever plus-sized girl to be the star of a romantic comedy,” she said.

DeGeneres also asked whether a September photo that appeared on Wilson’s Instagram was intended as confirmation that a fourth “Pitch Perfect” film was in the works. The image showed Wilson with “Pitch Perfect” co-stars Anna Camp, Brittany Snow and Chrissie Fit, each holding up four fingers.