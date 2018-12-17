Farm Linked To E. Coli Outbreak In Romaine Lettuce Recalls More Produce

A California farm linked to recent outbreaks of E. coli infections found in romaine lettuce is recalling additional produce “out of an abundance of caution,” the company announced last week.

Adam Bros. Farming, Inc. in Santa Maria said Thursday that it is voluntarily recalling red leaf lettuce, green leaf lettuce and cauliflower that was harvested from Nov. 27 to Nov. 30.

The company said that none of those products have tested positive for E. Coli. The products’ recalled carton tag numbers are listed here.

Nearly 60 people have been reported ill from the current multistate E. coli outbreak, which primarily has been linked to romaine lettuce, according to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration in an update posted last week.

Adam Bros. Farming, Inc. recalled the produce after sediment taken from a reservoir where it was grown tested positive for the specific strain of E. coli linked to the current outbreak, E. coli O157:H7, according to the company.

After it was harvested, the produce “may have come in contact with” filtered and treated water from that reservoir, Adam Bros. Farming, Inc. said. None of the filtered and treated water has tested positive for E. coli, the company said.

Athough the company’s romaine lettuce has been linked to the outbreak, not all of the illnesses reported have been, the FDA said. The FDA is advising consumers and retailers to continue to avoid romaine lettuce grown in three California counties: Monterey, San Benito and Santa Barbara. Adam Bros. Farming, Inc. is in Santa Barbara County.

The FDA asked producers and distributors of romaine lettuce to begin labeling their products with the harvest location and harvest date. They should also state whether it was grown hydroponically, which is without soil, or in a greenhouse, the FDA said.

“If it does not have this information, you should not eat or use it,” the FDA advised consumers.