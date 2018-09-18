Red Tide Protesters Drive Florida Gov. Rick Scott From Campaign Stop

Noisy protesters furious about the toxic red tide fouling waters and killing marine life along Gulf Coast beaches drove Florida Republican Gov. Rick Scott from a campaign stop at a restaurant Monday.

Protesters shouted “coward” and “hey, hey, ho, ho, Red-Tide Rick has got to go” as Scott ducked into a Cuban restaurant in Venice for just 10 minutes amid the din. He took no questions from reporters and skipped a speech to supporters who had gathered at the restaurant before he departed, the Sarasota Herald-Tribune reported.

Scott, who’s challenging Democratic Sen. Bill Nelson, is in the hot seat for his poor environmental record as governor, particularly for cutting funds for environmental agencies. The mounting red algae bloom has killed more than 100 tons of fish (along with sea turtles and manatees), shutting down tourism in scenes that resemble science-fiction apocalyptic scenarios.

People are also affected. If ingested, touched or inhaled, the algae can cause nausea, vomiting and, in severe cases, acute liver failure and neurological issues, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Scott has declared a state of emergency.

The relentless red tide devastation has come at a bad time for Scott’s campaign. The governor has been blaming his rival for not doing enough in the Senate, but that message didn’t seem to be connecting Monday.

Protestors and supporters are facing off with one another @FOX13News #venive pic.twitter.com/RoV9QVOXFI — Kim Kuizon FOX 13 (@kkuizon) September 17, 2018

Governor Scott’s campaign team has placed large support signs up to work as a walkway/barrier in between protestors and th Governor @FOX13News #Venice #RedTide pic.twitter.com/M8o7fQtP11 — Kim Kuizon FOX 13 (@kkuizon) September 17, 2018

Just one tiny bit of beachfront on upper Boca Ciega Bay. The scale of this #redtide fish kill is heartbreaking. pic.twitter.com/vCMW6SRIiB — Matt Hommeyer (@matt_hommeyer) September 16, 2018

We desperately need help in SWFL.The beaches are toxic, air quality is poor. We can't BREATHE and no one cares. Marine life is washing up dead on the beaches. The local economy is suffering. Please HELP! #toxic18 #redtide #cleanwatertribe #SWFL #andrewgillum pic.twitter.com/3aVkjlQHqf — Laura Roy-Fink (@lauraroyfink) September 17, 2018

Great team effort by #TeamTBT photogs covering #redtide in Pinellas County. Here is a gallery of our coverage. https://t.co/vDRzHF0n9n #tbtonassignment — Luis Santana (@LuisSantana) September 17, 2018

This is Panama City Beach Florida yesterday. We are killing this planet. #redtide pic.twitter.com/8JEsVeuAfI — Renee (@ReneeWatson68) September 17, 2018

Red tide has long been a recurring problem, but this is one of the worst in more than a decade, and critics say Scott’s policies have magnified it. Red algae blooms begin offshore, but can feed on nutrients from shore, such as fertilizers and leaky septic tanks. Scott scuttled legislation requiring septic tank inspections, and cut $700 million from water management districts to implement water quality programs.