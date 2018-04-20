Conspiracy Theory Believers Are The Most Skeptical And The Most Gullible People

The shower isn’t just a place to sing. Separated from our cellphones, standing under running water often allows people’s minds to run free.
Reddit has an entire “Shower Thoughts” subreddit dedicated to “the miniature epiphanies you have that highlight the oddities within the familiar.” In honor of those weird, wonderful and sometimes profound musings, here are 25 of the best posts from the last week:
People that believe in conspiracy theories are simultaneously the most skeptical and most gullible people on this planet. from Showerthoughts
Teach a man to fish and you feed him for life. Teach a man to google and you'd never need to teach him to fish in the first place. from Showerthoughts
Maybe time travelers already changed lots of horrible events, and our history is what they think is acceptable. from Showerthoughts
Families protect and pass down valuable items for generations until they finally reach someone unworthy, who then sells the items and gets the reward for all the prior selfless efforts. from Showerthoughts
Shipping that’s over 5 days on Amazon can really make you change your mind on how much you really want that item from Showerthoughts
If it was more socially acceptable to talk about your finances, more people would be better with their finances. from Showerthoughts
The difference between looking at the stars and looking at the sun is like the difference between listening to a choir and having someone scream directly into your ear from Showerthoughts
Kids born in the year 2000 will never have to worry about forgetting how old they are. from Showerthoughts
Playing with kids as a parent becomes less about the activity and more of a game about how to expend the least amount of energy while getting them to exhaust the most. from Showerthoughts
The best relief in the world is waking up from a dream where something very bad happened and not having to deal with its consequences from Showerthoughts
Imagine all the funny things we missed that happened before humans existed. Like dinosaurs tripping over. Or ancient birds having hilarious reactions to trying a new and spicy food. from Showerthoughts
It's strange how you suddenly notice how many people are driving the same car as you, right after you get a new one. from Showerthoughts
If you speak with a lot of slang and profanity in your native language, you don't speak the language very well. If you speak with a lot of slang and profanity in a second language, you speak the language excellently. from Showerthoughts
Depending on the circumstances, "nobody cares" can either be depressing or freeing. from Showerthoughts
The thought of dipping a burger in soda is disgusting, yet sipping on soda while chewing a burger tastes perfectly fine. from Showerthoughts