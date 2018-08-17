'At The Age Of 60, Snoop Dogg Will Be 420 In Dog Years'

The shower isn’t just a place to sing. Separated from our cellphones, standing under running water often allows people’s minds to run free.
Reddit has an entire “Shower Thoughts” subreddit dedicated to “the miniature epiphanies you have that highlight the oddities within the familiar.” In honor of those weird, wonderful and sometimes profound musings, here are some of the best posts from the last week:
The more we play “Ms. Jackson,” the closer Andre 3000 gets to apologizing a trillion times from Showerthoughts
Amazon.com might actually be a conspiracy by cats to get their humans to give them more boxes. from Showerthoughts
We treat the environment like a smoker treats his lungs. He knows it causes cancer but he keeps smoking anyway because he thinks there’s a chance he might not get it and even if he does it’s too far off in the future to care. from Showerthoughts
No matter how much you slept, waking up 5 minutes before your alarm makes you feel cheated out of a whole nights rest from Showerthoughts
If your dog had social media, it would be consistently filled with “OMG. they came home. Everything is OK again” from Showerthoughts
If every step we took left a glow footprint, and was a permenant mark, it would be pretty cool to see where no one ever walked. from Showerthoughts
If Apple made televisions they'd have no buttons and would require a new remote every two years. from Showerthoughts
If you order a cardboard box off of Amazon, you'll be getting a buy one get one free deal from Showerthoughts
To find a needle in a haystack, use a match to burn the hay, and a fan to get rid of the ash from Showerthoughts
When mowing an overgrown lawn, it must seem like Armageddon to the grasshoppers and moths. from Showerthoughts
The only reason white shirts look professional is that it shows you’re responsible enough to keep it stain free. from Showerthoughts
Batman patrols Gotham looking for criminals ... in his unregistered, uninsured vehicle with no plates and no emissions certificate from Showerthoughts
In the 90s, we were worried about killer bees. Now, we are wondering where all the damn bees went from Showerthoughts
Making your Instagram private to gain followers is just a different kind of click bait from Showerthoughts
There are two kinds of people in this world: Sock Shoe Sock Shoe & Sock Sock Shoe Shoe from Showerthoughts