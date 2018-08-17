WEIRD NEWS
'At The Age Of 60, Snoop Dogg Will Be 420 In Dog Years'

The most profound “Shower Thoughts” on Reddit from the last week.
By Lee Moran

The shower isn’t just a place to sing. Separated from our cellphones, standing under running water often allows people’s minds to run free.

Reddit has an entire “Shower Thoughts” subreddit dedicated to “the miniature epiphanies you have that highlight the oddities within the familiar.” In honor of those weird, wonderful and sometimes profound musings, here are some of the best posts from the last week:

At the age of 60 Snoop Dogg will be 420 in dog years from Showerthoughts
The more we play “Ms. Jackson,” the closer Andre 3000 gets to apologizing a trillion times from Showerthoughts
Amazon.com might actually be a conspiracy by cats to get their humans to give them more boxes. from Showerthoughts
Going to bed naked is just wearing your bed to sleep. from Showerthoughts
We treat the environment like a smoker treats his lungs. He knows it causes cancer but he keeps smoking anyway because he thinks there’s a chance he might not get it and even if he does it’s too far off in the future to care. from Showerthoughts
There are two ways of abbreviating “it is not.” from Showerthoughts
No matter how much you slept, waking up 5 minutes before your alarm makes you feel cheated out of a whole nights rest from Showerthoughts
If your dog had social media, it would be consistently filled with “OMG. they came home. Everything is OK again” from Showerthoughts
Love at first sight is literally judging a book by its cover. from Showerthoughts
If every step we took left a glow footprint, and was a permenant mark, it would be pretty cool to see where no one ever walked. from Showerthoughts
If Apple made televisions they'd have no buttons and would require a new remote every two years. from Showerthoughts
If you order a cardboard box off of Amazon, you'll be getting a buy one get one free deal from Showerthoughts
You never appreciate your refrigerator light until it’s out. from Showerthoughts
To find a needle in a haystack, use a match to burn the hay, and a fan to get rid of the ash from Showerthoughts
When mowing an overgrown lawn, it must seem like Armageddon to the grasshoppers and moths. from Showerthoughts
Rain is just cloud juice. from Showerthoughts
Nowadays, "p.s." is considered to be an oldschool way to say "btw" from Showerthoughts
When you're a pessimist, you are either right or pleasantly surprised. from Showerthoughts
Chili is always served hot, and Hot Fudge Sundaes are mostly cold. from Showerthoughts
With every language that you master, you get one new version of the internet from Showerthoughts
The only reason white shirts look professional is that it shows you’re responsible enough to keep it stain free. from Showerthoughts
Batman patrols Gotham looking for criminals ... in his unregistered, uninsured vehicle with no plates and no emissions certificate from Showerthoughts
Life insurance is just a bounty you put on your own head from Showerthoughts
The "Old" you is acctually the "Young" you from Showerthoughts
In the 90s, we were worried about killer bees. Now, we are wondering where all the damn bees went from Showerthoughts
Making your Instagram private to gain followers is just a different kind of click bait from Showerthoughts
Someone had to coin the term "coin the term" from Showerthoughts
There are two kinds of people in this world: Sock Shoe Sock Shoe & Sock Sock Shoe Shoe from Showerthoughts
8 minute songs are the music equivalent to 3 hour movies. from Showerthoughts
All X-ray results are negative. from Showerthoughts

