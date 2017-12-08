WEIRD NEWS
'Adult Beverages Tend To Make You Act Like Less Of An Adult'

The 25 most profound "Shower Thoughts" on Reddit from the last week.
The shower isn’t just a place to sing. Separated from cellphones, standing under running water often allows people’s minds to run free.

Reddit has an entire “Shower Thoughts” subreddit dedicated to “the miniature epiphanies you have that highlight the oddities within the familiar.” In honor of those weird, wonderful and sometimes profound musings, here are 25 of the best posts from the last week:

"You'll never be alone" can be an incredibly comforting or terrifying statement, depending on who's saying it from Showerthoughts
It is easier to stay awake till 6 AM than to wake up at 6 AM. from Showerthoughts
If you have to guess what a commercial is selling, it's always perfume. from Showerthoughts
Wish we could dream with other, like multiplayer dreaming. from Showerthoughts
8 hours of drinking is binge drinking, 8 hours of TV is binge watching, 8 hours of sleep is barely enough from Showerthoughts
It's kinda weird that other people get to decide what we will be named for the rest of our lives and we're okay with that. from Showerthoughts
Adult beverages tend to make you act like less of an adult. from Showerthoughts
Humans are more interested in Pandas having sex than Pandas are. from Showerthoughts
Wikipedia: "Many citizens of North Korea may be unaware of the existence of the Internet." - If they ever found the internet today, it would literally be like time traveling from the 80s and coming to 2017. from Showerthoughts
Hogwarts houses are like star-signs for Millennials from Showerthoughts
Intelligence is like underwear. It’s important that you have it, but not necessary that you show it off. from Showerthoughts
Don't Google your business idea, because Google will see you Googled it, then start the business first. from Showerthoughts
Dance like no one's watching; Tweet like everyone is. from Showerthoughts
Half the world is shitting in drinkable water while the other half is dying of thirst from Showerthoughts
Doing online math homework is really just a computer using a human as a calculator. from Showerthoughts
We are told to be quiet at the movies, yet they sell the loudest food possible. from Showerthoughts
The earliest part of the day is 12:00am, yet whenever we refer to this time it’s always as “late”. from Showerthoughts
The internet used to be an escape from the real world..now the real world is an escape from the internet. from Showerthoughts
With the future in cryptocurrency, heist movies are about to become a lot more boring from Showerthoughts
If you stage a fake crime scene, you are also staging a real crime scene. from Showerthoughts
If it's a silent night and you sing Silent Night it's no longer a silent night. from Showerthoughts
How many chips in a bag of chips come from the same potato? from Showerthoughts
Nothing is more awkward than saying goodbye to someone and then leaving in the same direction as them. from Showerthoughts
You can't clean. You just make something else dirty. from Showerthoughts
Don't use the bathroom in your dream. It's a trap. from Showerthoughts

