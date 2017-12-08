'Adult Beverages Tend To Make You Act Like Less Of An Adult'

The shower isn’t just a place to sing. Separated from cellphones, standing under running water often allows people’s minds to run free.
Reddit has an entire “Shower Thoughts” subreddit dedicated to “the miniature epiphanies you have that highlight the oddities within the familiar.” In honor of those weird, wonderful and sometimes profound musings, here are 25 of the best posts from the last week:
"You'll never be alone" can be an incredibly comforting or terrifying statement, depending on who's saying it from Showerthoughts
8 hours of drinking is binge drinking, 8 hours of TV is binge watching, 8 hours of sleep is barely enough from Showerthoughts
It's kinda weird that other people get to decide what we will be named for the rest of our lives and we're okay with that. from Showerthoughts
Wikipedia: "Many citizens of North Korea may be unaware of the existence of the Internet." - If they ever found the internet today, it would literally be like time traveling from the 80s and coming to 2017. from Showerthoughts
Intelligence is like underwear. It’s important that you have it, but not necessary that you show it off. from Showerthoughts
Don't Google your business idea, because Google will see you Googled it, then start the business first. from Showerthoughts
Half the world is shitting in drinkable water while the other half is dying of thirst from Showerthoughts
Doing online math homework is really just a computer using a human as a calculator. from Showerthoughts
The earliest part of the day is 12:00am, yet whenever we refer to this time it’s always as “late”. from Showerthoughts
The internet used to be an escape from the real world..now the real world is an escape from the internet. from Showerthoughts
With the future in cryptocurrency, heist movies are about to become a lot more boring from Showerthoughts
Nothing is more awkward than saying goodbye to someone and then leaving in the same direction as them. from Showerthoughts