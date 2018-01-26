'People Eating Tide Pods But Won’t Eat Those Stringy Things On Bananas'

The shower isn’t just a place to sing. Separated from cellphones, standing under running water often allows people’s minds to run free.
Reddit has an entire “Shower Thoughts” subreddit dedicated to “the miniature epiphanies you have that highlight the oddities within the familiar.” In honor of those weird, wonderful and sometimes profound musings, here are 25 of the best posts from the last week:
If you choose not to have children, you are the first person of your direct ancestors to make this decision, from the first microbes through your entire family tree. from Showerthoughts
One of the most under appreciated things we have now but won’t in 20 years is eyewitness accounts of WWII from Showerthoughts
Money doesn't change people. It does just the opposite: it shows you who they've always been. from Showerthoughts
People in the future are going to think that a "manual" is a car that you drive, and an "automatic" is a car that drives itself. from Showerthoughts
Instead of only showing nutrition info for a single serving, food companies need to add an "if you eat the whole box" section for those who can't stop at just one serving from Showerthoughts
Left handed people have to spend their whole lives shaking with their less preferred hand. from Showerthoughts
If Earth is the 3rd planet from the sun, aren't all problems 3rd world problems? from Showerthoughts
There’s nothing more calming than driving on a rainy day and having those few seconds of silence driving underneath a bridge from Showerthoughts
If dogs have treats that clean their teeth, and that tech exists, why are we still brushing? from Showerthoughts
How many more oranges would you have eaten in your life if you did not have to peel them? from Showerthoughts
If humans are 70% water and water isn't alive then humans are always 70% dead inside. from Showerthoughts
There might be someone hiding in a bunker in Hawaii, that doesn't know the alert was a false alarm from Showerthoughts
Trying to avoid someone’s exhaled cigarette smoke in public really makes one wonder just how much of other people’s exhaled breath we consume on a given day from Showerthoughts
everyone picks their nose but what you do with your boogers shows your true character from Showerthoughts
If you put a slice of bread in between two other slices of bread, is it still a sandwich? from Showerthoughts