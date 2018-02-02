'Dreams Are The Ultimate Fake News'

The shower isn’t just a place to sing. Separated from our cellphones, standing under running water often allows people’s minds to run free.
Reddit has an entire “Shower Thoughts” subreddit dedicated to “the miniature epiphanies you have that highlight the oddities within the familiar.” In honor of those weird, wonderful and sometimes profound musings, here are 25 of the best posts from the last week:
Fitbits are just like Tamagotchis, except the stupid little creature you have to keep alive is yourself. from Showerthoughts
If Pokémon were real, there'd probably be millions of lost pokéballs with pokémon still inside them. from Showerthoughts
Re-watched Air Bud..Imagine going home and telling your dad you didn't make the team because of a golden retriever from Showerthoughts
We should have a reality show of flat-earthers and watch them try to come up with ways to actually go to the icey edge from Showerthoughts
When everything was handmade, people marveled at machines making things. Now that everything is machine made, people yearn for handmade things. from Showerthoughts
Making school kids do homework is just conditioning them to accept the concept of unpaid overtime. from Showerthoughts
All pregnancy test companies advertise their effectiveness with positive test results. Why arent there ever any commercials with the test reading negative and the woman being relieved? from Showerthoughts
Movies will always break monetary records because of inflation. They should be rated on how many tickets were sold versus how much money was made. from Showerthoughts
The internet has made it harder to bamboozle people with bullshit facts. The internet has made it easier to bamboozle people with bullshit facts. from Showerthoughts
If we lose one sock in the wash we get annoyed, but if we lost two socks we would never know. from Showerthoughts
Some day someone will fall into a bottomless pit thinking it was some clever 3D street art from Showerthoughts
The phrase "sleep like a baby" should really be replaced with "sleep like a teenager". from Showerthoughts
It’s ironic how everyone wants to be unique, yet nothing is more disappointing than not having anyone who can relate to you. from Showerthoughts
Social media has allowed all the individual village idiots to unify under one banner. from Showerthoughts