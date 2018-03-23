'Memes Are Like Inside Jokes Between Millions Of People'

The shower isn’t just a place to sing. Separated from our cellphones, standing under running water often allows people’s minds to run free.
Reddit has an entire “Shower Thoughts” subreddit dedicated to “the miniature epiphanies you have that highlight the oddities within the familiar.” In honor of those weird, wonderful and sometimes profound musings, here are 25 of the best posts from the last week:
Mark Zuckerberg used to be a hero of the digital age, but now he has lived long enough to see himself become the villain. from Showerthoughts
If car drivers were connected by voicechat if would probably be even way more toxic than voicechats in online games. from Showerthoughts
In only 20 years or so, "Lol" has probably taken the lead for the lie told the most often in the history of the world. from Showerthoughts
Not being able to comment on a locked post is like coming up with the perfect comeback fifteen minutes after the argument is over. from Showerthoughts
Kinda sucks knowing that there’s probably hundreds of songs in the world that you would love, but will fail to ever find. from Showerthoughts
You only wake up before you die in a dream because you don’t know what dying is like from Showerthoughts
Dating is like listening to the radio.Usually you just switch stations, but every once in a while there is a song that hits all the right places. from Showerthoughts
If anyone could tap in and listen to the music people played through their headphones there would be so many new friendships and interesting conversations from Showerthoughts
Given leap years and inconsistent month lengths, can we just appreciate that every day of the week has the same number of hours. from Showerthoughts
200 years ago people would be so impressed by the fact that most people today have an on-demand hot waterfall their home. from Showerthoughts
Most people are not emotionally equipped to put change back into their wallet/purse when there's a queue behind them. from Showerthoughts