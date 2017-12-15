'All Dogs Can Smell Marijuana, But Only A Few Of Them Are Snitches'

The shower isn’t just a place to sing. Separated from their cellphones, standing under running water often allows people’s minds to run free.
Reddit has an entire “Shower Thoughts” subreddit dedicated to “the miniature epiphanies you have that highlight the oddities within the familiar.” In honor of those weird, wonderful and sometimes profound musings, here are 25 of the best posts from the last week:
Just realized Maybelline has been teasing out an extension of the old "Nature vs. Nurture" debate for the last 27 years. from Showerthoughts
If you give Santa an 8 hour window to deliver gifts (10pm to 6am) and factor in time zones, he has 32 hours to deliver gifts across the globe. from Showerthoughts
The song "Don't Worry, Be Happy" says to sing it "note for note" to be happy, then proceed to be an incredibly complicated a capella, because being happy is hard. from Showerthoughts
Maybe the reason that The Simpsons predict a lot is because nobody in power knows what they're doing and just copies what they see on the show from Showerthoughts
We put clocks in our mobile phones, so we didn't need to look at watches. Now we put mobile phones in our watches so we don't need to look at our mobile phones. from Showerthoughts
Swans are loud, territorial, violent, aggressive, terrifying, and an emblem of romantic love. from Showerthoughts
Knowledge is knowing that a tomato is a fruit. Wisdom is knowing not to put it in fruit salad. from Showerthoughts
What if The Simpsons isn't predicting the future, but The Simpsons is in fact dictating what happens in the future? from Showerthoughts
Doves are a symbol of love and pigeons are a symbol of stupidity, yet they are basically the same. from Showerthoughts
We teach kids to colour within the lines, but tell adults to think outside the box. from Showerthoughts