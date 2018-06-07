ENTERTAINMENT
Reese Witherspoon Confirms 'Legally Blonde 3' In Most Elle Woods Way

It's basically Elle's Harvard Law application video 2.0.
By Jenna Amatulli

After 15 years, “Legally Blonde” is getting another sequel and Reese Witherspoon’s latest Instagram post confirms it.

Witherspoon shared a silent video of herself floating in a pool donning a pink bikini with the caption: “It’s true...”

The third film in “Blonde” franchise was confirmed in a report by Deadline earlier this week. It’ll feature the same creative team who was behind the original 2001 film.  

For those wondering why Witherspoon in a pool is significant, no, it’s not because she was first runner-up at the “Miss Hawaiian Tropics” contest. It’s a nod to Elle Woods’ Harvard Law School application, as seen in the first movie:

We can’t wait to see Elle Woods again very soon.

