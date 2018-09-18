ENTERTAINMENT
Reese Witherspoon Plays Charades With Lenny And Zoe Kravitz And It Gets Intense

"Damn you Kravitzes."
By Lee Moran

Watching Reese Witherspoon play lip sync charades with musician Lenny Kravitz and his actress-singer daughter Zoe is more exhausting than you might expect.

Things got a little, well, intense when the three faced off on Monday’s broadcast of “The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon.”

This, for example, is how the Kravitz father-daughter duo reacted to a correct guess:

It clearly meant something to them.

But the best celebration belonged to “Big Little Lies” star Witherspoon, who teamed up with host Fallon for the showdown win.

Check it out the clip above.

