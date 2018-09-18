Reese Witherspoon Plays Charades With Lenny And Zoe Kravitz And It Gets Intense

Watching Reese Witherspoon play lip sync charades with musician Lenny Kravitz and his actress-singer daughter Zoe is more exhausting than you might expect.

Things got a little, well, intense when the three faced off on Monday’s broadcast of “The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon.”

This, for example, is how the Kravitz father-daughter duo reacted to a correct guess:

It clearly meant something to them.

But the best celebration belonged to “Big Little Lies” star Witherspoon, who teamed up with host Fallon for the showdown win.