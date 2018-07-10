Reese Witherspoon To Interview Trailblazing Women For New Talk Show

Mario Anzuoni/Reuters Reese Witherspoon poses at the premiere of "A Wrinkle in Time." Her new series will share “the stories of extraordinary women who have created their own unique paths to success."

Reese Witherspoon wants to talk with y’all.

The “Big Little Lies” star is making her first foray into the world of unscripted television with the half-hour series “Shine On With Reese” where she’ll interview trailblazing women about their journey to success.

The series will find a home on a new video on demand network created for Witherspoon’s media company, Hello Sunshine. In partnership with AT&T, it will premiere exclusive content on DirecTV, DirecTV Now and U-verse.

“Shine On With Reese,” which premieres July 17, will celebrate “the stories of extraordinary women who have created their own unique paths to success,” according to a press release, with host Witherspoon leading conversations about “their perspectives on ambition, work, family and hopes for the future.”

Guests will include Witherspoon’s “Wrinkle In Time” director Ava DuVernay, Pink, Dolly Parton, America Ferrera and Kacey Musgraves.

“I am thrilled to have such like-minded, creative collaborators at AT&T to help Hello Sunshine pursue our mission of elevating and showcasing the voices of women that we have such admiration and respect for,” Witherspoon said in a press release.

In addition to the talk show, the channel is launching a Nashville-based home improvement show titled “Master the Mess.” It will feature “decluttering experts” Clea Shearer and Joanna Teplin transforming clients’ homes.

We’re glad Witherspoon is thriving with a capital T, but we just want to make sure she’s giving enough attention to all her other series in development. In addition to returning for the second season of “Big Little Lies,” the actress is set to co-star and co-produce an adaptation of the novel “Little Fires Everywhere” alongside Kerry Washington for Hulu.

She also has three series in the works at Apple, including a show with Jennifer Aniston about morning news, a comedy based on Curtis Sittenfeld’s short stories and a true crime podcast-inspired thriller drama starring Octavia Spencer and Lizzy Caplan.