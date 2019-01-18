Regina King Finally Met Her Celebrity Crush And He Did Not Disappoint

Regina King of “If Beale Street Could Talk” has made a point to avoid approaching celebrities she admires for fear they might destroy her perception of them. But there was one crush she could not ignore at the recent Golden Globes.

The actress told host Jimmy Kimmel on Thursday that her adoration for “A Star Is Born” actor Sam Elliott dates back decades. So she wasn’t about to let the moment pass to meet him at the Globes. Good thing, too.

“He was just so charming and so wonderful and even better than I hoped he would be in the moment,” she gushed.

“And the mustache is real,” she added.

If you’re seeing this Sam, take a bow.