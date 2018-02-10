Reigning Gold Medalist Drops Out Of Winter Olympics After Brain Injury

He just didn’t want to risk it.

Defending Olympic halfpipe gold medalist Iouri Podladtchikov announced he was dropping out of the Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang, South Korea, so he can heal from a head injury he sustained last month.

“My brain needs time to recover from the bruises and i will not be able to compete,” he wrote in a tweet posted Saturday.

Unfortunatly, my brain needs time to recover from the bruises and i will not be able to compete. I wish all the athletes a wonderful time at the olympic games here in korea 🇰🇷,

sincerely, iouri podladtchikov🌹 — Iouri Podladtchikov (@iouriamazing) February 10, 2018

Podladtchikov, nicknamed I-Pod, did practice Friday at Phoenix Snow Park, as seen here:

But the Swiss athlete felt something was amiss.

“After all the tests that I have had on the way to the present day in the last two weeks ― including my first practice this Friday ― I can say for sure that starting and participating in the Olympic Games is in no way safe or responsible,” he said in a statement.

The men’s halfpipe begins on Tuesday.