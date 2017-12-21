Reinventing Gay Porn

When I was in college, a boyfriend once told me that when we had sex, it was like being in a porn.

"You’re welcome," I replied.

The thing is, it wasn't a compliment. But like most gay boys, I learned how to have sex by watching porn. I replicated in the bedroom what I saw on my computer screen.

I'm not alone. As a community, we're having lot of sex. But how much of that sex is connected or ecstatic? How much of that sex brings us joy?

Let's be clear about one thing: The goal of porn is to make you ejaculate. And to that end, porn is effective. But if you use porn to learn about pleasure or connection, you'll come up empty handed (no pun intended). Therein is an opportunity.

I love porn, but what if there was more? What if gay erotica could also demonstrate real sexual ecstasy or encourage your own journey of sexual exploration and discovery? Is it possible to make erotic content that isn't just hot, but that also enhances your experience of sex and sexuality?

Those are the questions that gave birth to (NSFW) Himeros.tv. And, I believe, the answer is yes, yes, yes.

Porn is about getting you off. Himeros.tv is about getting you in. In touch with pleasure and what feels good. In touch with your desires. In touch with real connection and intimacy. And doing it all with joy.