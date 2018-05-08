The 2018 Met Gala theme offered an interesting challenge this year ― inviting celebrities and designers to create gowns that mixed religion and fashion.

The Metropolitan Museum of Art gala on Monday was the result of a months-long collaboration between the museum’s Costume Institute and the Vatican. The exhibition, “Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination,” explores how fashion designers have been inspired by Catholic iconography, liturgical vestments and religious habits.

Pop star Rihanna’s provocative Margiela dress, inspired by papal regalia, was a bold nod to the theme. But while her look was one of the most recognizably religious, there were other allusions to Catholic and religious imagery sprinkled throughout the star-studded night.