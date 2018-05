Karwai Tang via Getty Images

Lana Del Rey, here with Jared Leto, wore a cream-colored Gucci dress and a halo embellished with blue wings. But the most peculiar aspect of the outfit are the swords piercing a yellow fabric heart. Look closely and you'll count seven, which could be a reference to the seven dolors (meaning sorrows or pains) of the Virgin Mary . These are seven tragic events that occurred in Mary's life. They are often represented by seven swords piercing the mother's heart