You know, like when the president had the nerve to wear a tan suit to an important press conference.

Since we all need some good news these days, some on the internet are celebrating the day President Obama made the boldest style choice of his presidency three years and one day ago on Aug. 28.

Three years ago today, everybody lost their minds because the president wore a tan suit. Those were the days... pic.twitter.com/kgUHzD9ac2 — Josh Billinson (@jbillinson) August 28, 2017

The “scandal” made for some pretty funny tweets back then:

The Audacity of Taupe pic.twitter.com/3EC7NN0By8 — Jared Keller (@jaredbkeller) August 28, 2014

Who gave President Obama that old church suit from my dad's closet? — Wesley Lowery (@WesleyLowery) August 28, 2014

Obama vows to defeat whoever made him wear this suit. pic.twitter.com/zoqj7OVFRe — Josh Barro (@jbarro) August 28, 2014

I can’t hear what Obama is saying over his suit. — Amanda Terkel (@aterkel) August 28, 2014

BREAKING: President Obama wears tan suit to press conference, Internet expresses outrage while wearing pajamas on the couch — Rex Huppke (@RexHuppke) August 28, 2014

And at the time, it basically broke the internet and even spawned its very own Twitter account:

More than 4,000 tweets were posted about Obama's suit during that press conference pic.twitter.com/uyKoUrZlNy — Kia Makarechi (@Kia_Mak) August 28, 2014

Though his suit drew the ire of some politicians, many in the fashion industry praised Obama’s bold choice.

“I applaud him for wearing a tan suit,” Joseph Abboud, fashion designer and chief creative director of Men’s Wearhouse, told HuffPost at the time. Abboud previously made suits for the president when he worked at Hart Schaffner Marx. “You don’t want to look the same every day of your life. It’s boring as hell.”

