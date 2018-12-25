COMEDY
12/25/2018 11:15 am ET Updated 52 minutes ago

Doofus Cops Of 'Reno 911!' Reunite To Help You Survive Holidays With Family

Lt. Jim Dangle and Deputy Trudy Wiegel are on the case in a segment to air during Comedy Central's New Year's Eve marathon of the show.
headshot
By Ron Dicker

Thomas Lennon’s Lt. Jim Dangle and Kerri Kenney-Silver’s Deputy Trudy Wiegel of “Reno 911!” are back on duty to guide you through family gatherings for the holidays.

Comedy Central’s goofball Sheriff’s Department officers turned in their badges in 2009, but the mini-reunion posted Thursday should arm you with the know-how to avoid conflict this Christmas. Or not.

“Always have fresh batteries in your Taser,” Dangle advises. “Or [bleep] it, just call the fire department,” Wiegel adds.

The segment is billed as a first look for the between-episodes fun of Comedy Central’s “Reno 911!” New Year’s Eve marathon, Entertainment Weekly noted. But Dangle and Wiegel’s sage words should last the whole year through.

Watch it above.

h/t Uproxx

HuffPost

BEFORE YOU GO

headshot
Ron Dicker
General Assignment Reporter, HuffPost
Suggest a correction

MORE:

Comedy Central New Years Eve Reno 911
Doofus Cops Of 'Reno 911!' Reunite To Help You Survive Holidays With Family
CONVERSATIONS