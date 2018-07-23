Rep. Jason Spencer (R-Woodbine), a state representative from Georgia, was featured on Sacha Baron Cohen’s “Who Is America?” Sunday night shouting the N-word, flashing his naked buttocks, and making fun of Chinese people.
Cohen, “disguised” as Israeli terrorism expert Col. Erran Morad, convinced Spencer to participate in an anti-terrorism training video meant for elected officials to learn how to protect themselves from terrorists.
“All you damn sand-niggers over in the Middle East, we are tired of you coming to America and we are tired of you trying to threaten us,” Spencer says in a post-credits video titled, “A Message to Terrorists from Rep. Jason Spencer.”
In addition to brandishing a knife, Spencer continues his rampage: “We will cut off your dick, you understand? We will take your dick and we will shove it in your mouth. How are you going to rape children and women without a dick?”
Spencer is currently serving his fourth term in the Georgia house.
Earlier in the show, the bonkers segment opens with Spencer being instructed to act like a Chinese tourist to take up-skirt photos under a suspected terrorist’s burka. The tear he goes on contains the words “sushi,” “red dragon,” and other racist, nonsensical words. Cohen’s character also asks that Spencer yell the “n-word” and Spencer screams it more than a dozen times.
Cohen’s Morad then looks at him and says: “Are you crazy? The ‘N-word’ is noony, not this word, this word is disgusting.”
The video continues to get even more insane with Spencer being directed to pretend to be “homo” to frighten terrorists because, as Cohen’s Morad informs him, terrorists are afraid of homosexuals. Spencer proceeds to bare his entire ass and run backward towards Cohen’s Morad ― all while yelling, “America!”
The reactions to the segment have been all over the map:
As for his explanation for why he participated in the show and acted in this way, Spencer told The New York Times that he believed the training video to be real and for “elected officials who may be targeted by terrorists.” He also said that he “repeatedly asked to shout provocative language.”
“It is clear the makers of this film intended to deceive me in an attempt to undermine the American conservative political movement,” said Spencer, who has now “sought legal counsel” and plans to “take action if and when any of this fraudulently obtained footage of me is used by these Hollywood liberals to line their own pockets.”
While the 43-year-old physician assistant is in his fourth term, it’s also his last as he lost the primary election in May to Steven Sainz. The behavior seen in episode two of “Who Is America?” is not all too shocking when you consider Spencer’s history with minorities and the Catholic Church. Spencer once proposed a bill that would have banned Muslims from wearing veils and even warned a black Democrat that she may “go missing” if she tries to remove Confederate statues.
Spencer also referred to the Catholic Church as a “pro-child predator special interest group” and the “child sexual predator lobby.” According to The New York Times, this was amid “a heated debate over Georgia’s Hidden Predator Act,” which Spencer “wanted to toughen by giving victims of child sexual abuse more power to sue perpetrators and institutions that harbor them.”