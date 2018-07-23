Rep. Jason Spencer (R-Woodbine), a state representative from Georgia, was featured on Sacha Baron Cohen’s “Who Is America?” Sunday night shouting the N-word, flashing his naked buttocks, and making fun of Chinese people.

Cohen, “disguised” as Israeli terrorism expert Col. Erran Morad, convinced Spencer to participate in an anti-terrorism training video meant for elected officials to learn how to protect themselves from terrorists.

“All you damn sand-niggers over in the Middle East, we are tired of you coming to America and we are tired of you trying to threaten us,” Spencer says in a post-credits video titled, “A Message to Terrorists from Rep. Jason Spencer.”

In addition to brandishing a knife, Spencer continues his rampage: “We will cut off your dick, you understand? We will take your dick and we will shove it in your mouth. How are you going to rape children and women without a dick?”

Spencer is currently serving his fourth term in the Georgia house.

Earlier in the show, the bonkers segment opens with Spencer being instructed to act like a Chinese tourist to take up-skirt photos under a suspected terrorist’s burka. The tear he goes on contains the words “sushi,” “red dragon,” and other racist, nonsensical words. Cohen’s character also asks that Spencer yell the “n-word” and Spencer screams it more than a dozen times.

Cohen’s Morad then looks at him and says: “Are you crazy? The ‘N-word’ is noony, not this word, this word is disgusting.”

The video continues to get even more insane with Spencer being directed to pretend to be “homo” to frighten terrorists because, as Cohen’s Morad informs him, terrorists are afraid of homosexuals. Spencer proceeds to bare his entire ass and run backward towards Cohen’s Morad ― all while yelling, “America!”

Earlier in the show, Spencer “pretended to be Chinese” so he could take an upskirt photo of a Muslim woman to see if it was actually a male terrorist. pic.twitter.com/ie3LAILb58 — Isaac Saul (@Ike_Saul) July 23, 2018

Here is he screaming “nigger” to get attention during practice for a terrorist kidnappping. pic.twitter.com/6WZp0DydZz — Isaac Saul (@Ike_Saul) July 23, 2018

The reactions to the segment have been all over the map:

Whelp, looks like Georgia state rep. Jason Spencer is in a whole lot of trouble. #WhoIsAmerica — Andrew Peng (@TheAPJournalist) July 23, 2018

I got to the segment in WHO IS AMERICA where state rep Jason Spencer (Republican-GA) starts speaking in a racist Chinese voice and I thought, “Wow, this is pretty offensive!”



As for his explanation for why he participated in the show and acted in this way, Spencer told The New York Times that he believed the training video to be real and for “elected officials who may be targeted by terrorists.” He also said that he “repeatedly asked to shout provocative language.”

“It is clear the makers of this film intended to deceive me in an attempt to undermine the American conservative political movement,” said Spencer, who has now “sought legal counsel” and plans to “take action if and when any of this fraudulently obtained footage of me is used by these Hollywood liberals to line their own pockets.”

This is QUITE a statement from Jason Spencer, a state rep from Georgia, also duped by Sacha Baron Cohen. Says he took part in an anti-terrorism training video, including “a kidnapping scenario where I was repeatedly asked to shout provocative language....” pic.twitter.com/2OUR6GEHEN — Sopan Deb (@SopanDeb) July 16, 2018